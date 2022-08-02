Local bootcamp hosting benefit for family of fallen Smith County deputy

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2022 at 1:04 pm

TYLER – Camp Gladiator, a bootcamp workout program with outdoor workouts across Tyler, announced they will be hosting a workout Aug. 20 open to the community to raise money for the family of fallen deputy, Lorenzo Bustos. According to our news partner KETK, the community workout will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at South Spring Baptist Church “honoring the life and service of Officer Lorenzo Bustos.” Gift cards and donations will be collected for Bustos’ wife, who is a member of Camp Gladiator, and his children with all proceeds to benefit the family. Bustos died in the line of duty after being struck by a drunk driver, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church

