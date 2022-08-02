Taylor Armstrong to join ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ ﻿for season 17

Taylor Armstrong is trading in her diamond for an orange.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is returning to the beloved reality series, only this time as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County. The move makes her the first Real Housewives franchise star in history to switch shows.

In an Instagram post, Bravo explained that Taylor will be joining as a friend on the show, writing, "We’ve had ENOUGH of not having Taylor Armstrong on our screens… she is officially joining the cast of #RHOC for Season 17 as a friend-of!"

Taylor was first introduced to audiences in 2010 when she appeared as a main cast member on seasons 1-3 of RHOBH and as a guest on some seasons thereafter. She made her official return to the Housewives franchise this year when she became a main cast member on season two of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.

Taylor joins RHUGT co-star and RHOC alum Tamra Judge, who is also returning to the series for season 17. Rounding out the cast will be returning season 16 cast members Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

