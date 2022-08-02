Man arrested, official injured after standoff near Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2022 at 8:45 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY — One man arrested, one law enforcement official injured, following a stand-off just outside of Jacksonville. Our news partner KETK reports, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said deputies were serving an arrest warrant for someone who missed a trial date and located the individual in a camper. Officials said he fled to a nearby residence on CR 1516 and barricaded himself in. When officers and a SWAT team got to the house, the subject was hiding in one of the rooms. Officers entered the house moments later and a fight began while officers attempted to restrain the suspect. The man reportedly began “hitting one officer over the head.” Dickson said the officer who was hit in the head sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was booked into the Cherokee County Jail.

