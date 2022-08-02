Marilyn Monroe estate defends Ana de Armas casting after criticism

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2022 at 8:26 am

Netflix

The Marilyn Monroe estate has come to the defense of Ana de Armas.

After the trailer dropped for Blonde, the upcoming drama in which de Armas is cast as Monroe, many viewers took issue with the actress' accent and criticized her for not sounding more like the Hollywood legend.

Despite what some people think, Variety reports that Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, applauded the casting decision.

"Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history," he said. "Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!"

Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates and also starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Emmy winner Julianne Nicholson, Blonde debuts September 28 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back