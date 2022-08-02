Today is Tuesday August 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


In Brief: ‘The First Lady’ voted out by Showtime, and more

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2022 at 7:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell take flight in the official trailer for the new film drama Devotion, set to open this Thanksgiving. The film looks at the military careers of Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner -- played respectively by Majors and Powell -- Black and white Navy fighter pilots who developed a close camaraderie during the Korean War, despite the racism Brown experiences as one of the first Black military aviators. Devotion also stars Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski...

Showtime has cancelled The First Lady after one season, according to Deadline. The anthology's first season focused on three different eras of the White House, following the political and private lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama -- played respectively by Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis...

NBC has renewed The Weakest Link for a 20-episode third season, the network announced on Monday. Regarding the renewal, host and executive producer Jane Lynch commented, “I’m very much looking forward to a third season of mocking contestants and encouraging discord.” Production on season three is set to begin in fall 2022, with casting open at TheWeakestLinkCasting.com...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC