Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2022 at 7:34 am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Supreme Court has certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. It was a pro forma act that has drawn attention amid near-total silence from the White House about when, how and even whether it will dismantle the policy. The sparse entry records that justices voted 5-4 that the administration could scrap the “Remain in Mexico” policy, overruling a lower court that forced the policy to be reinstated in December. The Biden administration had no immediate comment.



