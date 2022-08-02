Six shot, one killed in DC shooting: Police

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2022 at 5:49 am

kali9/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Six men were shot and one was killed in a shooting in northeast Washington, D.C. on Monday, police said.

"We appear to have a large group of people who were in the area when the shots rang out," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters, adding, "We have no idea why the shots were fired at this point."

Police said it's still unclear if the victims knew each other, or if this shooting is related to any other incidents in the city. However, Contee did say the "common denominator" is "illegal firearms in the hands of people who shouldn't have them and when disputes get resolved as a result of a gun being used."

The ATF Washington Field Division was on the scene assisting police in the ongoing investigation.

According to the D.C. Police Union, this is the sixth mass shooting in the city in 2022.

When asked about the community's frustration with violent crime, Contee told reporters he's also frustrated.

"I'm angered and I'm sad. I'm angered at the fact that residents had to experience this in their community tonight. The residents didn't deserve this," he said. "They did not deserve to have people shot in the communities where they live. I'm saddened because I know of all of the investments that the city has made in violence interruption efforts."

"We have people who are in our communities who just have lost their sense of humanity. And that really saddens me," Contee added.

Within the last three weeks, D.C police, council members and other local officials met specifically about the apartment building where Monday's shooting occurred.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back