Cowboys concerned WR James Washington has Jones fracture in foot

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2022 at 6:16 pm

By ESPN.com

The Dallas Cowboys are concerned that veteran wide receiver James Washington suffered a Jones fracture in a foot Monday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Washington was carted off the practice field and is undergoing additional testing.

Washington signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys as a free agent this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Michael Gallup not expected to be ready to play in Week 1 after tearing an ACL in January, the outside receiver starting spot opposite CeeDee Lamb is up for grabs and Washington was among the players competing for that job.

Last season, Washington had 24 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.

With the Steelers, who selected him the second round of the 2018 draft, Washington had 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

