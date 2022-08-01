Today is Monday August 01, 2022
Everybody back for ‘Nobody’ sequel, director says

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2022 at 5:30 pm
Universal Pictures

David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2, and the John Wick movies, says "everybody" wants Nobody.

The guy who called the shots on Bob Odenkirk's successful, surprising 2021 turn as action hero, tells Collider that a sequel is moving forward "full steam ahead."

"Oh, I think everyone's really excited about it," Leitch explains, saying they're "in the script process" now.

"I think we had so much fun making that," the stuntman-turned-filmmaker says. "[Producer] Kelly [McCormick] and I had a blast, the actors had a blast, the studio loved the results, and it's happening. I mean, I think it's happening as fast as we can make it happen."

Made for just $16 million, Nobody grossed an impressive $157.5 million -- even more impressive considering it was released in the spring of 2021, when it was feared the pandemic would keep crowds away from the theaters.

In an interview earlier this year with Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, Odenkirk credited the great shape he was in playing the dorky suburban dad/unstoppable butt-kicking machine with saving his life after a near-fatal heart attack.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



