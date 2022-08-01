Today is Monday August 01, 2022
Texas man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 7-plus years in prison

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2022 at 3:57 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. The sentence imposed Monday is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing. Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.



