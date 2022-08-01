Today is Monday August 01, 2022
The proposal for the Smith County courthouse is not going away

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2022 at 3:55 pm
‘The courthouse problem is not going away’: Here’s the latest on the proposal for Smith CountyTYLER, Texas (KETK) – Members of the Smith County community spoke at a special-called commissioners court meeting Monday about a bond proposal to build a new courthouse, according to our news partner KETK.. A vote will be called Aug. 9, according to the commissioners, to determine if the courthouse bond proposal will be added to the Nov. 8 ballot. The current Smith County Courthouse was dedicated in 1955, and was constructed to house two district courts, two justice of the peace courts, the jail and various county offices. The courthouse currently houses four district clerks, three county courts at law, the district clerk’s office, district attorney’s office, the Smith County Law Library and court staff. The proposed courthouse plans to accommodate 10 judges immediately with the ability to expand to 14 judges. It also proposes building a 300-car parking garage after purchasing the 200 Ferguson Building.



