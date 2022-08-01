‘The Flash’ ending after ninth season on CW

Grant Gustin's Scarlet Speedster will be running his last race: ABC Audio has confirmed that The Flash, the longest-running show on The CW Network, will wrap up after its upcoming 13-episode ninth season.

The show, part of CW's "Arrow-verse" of DC Comics heroes, remains a hit for the network and was one of its most-watched shows of the 2021-22 season, in addition to being popular on streaming.

In a statement, the show's executive producer and showrunner, Eric Wallace, noted, "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle."

"So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week," his statement said. "So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

Gustin quickly became a fan favorite playing the title role and his alter-ego, Barry Allen, so much so that some fans groused they wanted him, and not Ezra Miller, to play the role on the big screen -- even before Miller's recent legal troubles. The two actors crossed paths in character in 2021 as part of the CW's superhero-stocked Crisis on Infinite Earths cross-over event.

