CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions with donations

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2022 at 3:55 pm

TYLER — During the month of August, the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will be waiving adoption costs, according to our news partner KETK. The shelter is asking for a donation of 12 new towels, 12 new fleece blankets or a new dog house. The dog houses will go back to the community to help those that don’t have adequate shelter for their pets, while the towels and blankets will be used for the animals at the shelter. The usual adoption fee is $120 for dogs and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. For more information contact the Tyler Animal Shelter.

Go Back