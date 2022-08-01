Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2022 at 3:55 pm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A psychiatrist says that the parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim live with a complex form of post-traumatic stress disorder and a constant fear that followers of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will kill them. Roy Lubit, a forensic psychiatrist hired by plaintiffs Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis to review the trauma they’ve faced, testified Monday at Jones’ defamation trial in Austin that the “overwhelming cause” of their ongoing trauma is from Jones’ claims that the 2012 massacre in which six educators and 20 students, including their son Jesse, were killed was a hoax of faked. The trial is to determine how much Jones owes the parents for defaming them. They are seeking at least $150 million.

Go Back