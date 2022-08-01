Today is Monday August 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gina Rodriguez expecting first child with husband Joe LoCicero

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2022 at 10:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Disney General Entertainment/Brian Bowen Smith

Gina Rodriguez celebrated two things over the weekend -- her birthday and her pregnancy!

On Saturday, the Jane the Virgin star celebrated her 38th birthday and announced that she's expecting her first child with husband Joe LoCicero.

Taking to social media, Rodriguez shared a montage of loving moments between the couple with the last clip being a clip of the pair smiling as she held up a positive pregnancy test.

"This birthday hits different," she captioned the post.

Rodriguez and LoCicero, who tied the knot in May 2019, were showered with congratulatory messages in the comments.

Brittany Snow wrote, "Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE."

Jordin Sparks also shared the excitement commenting, "OH MY GOSH!!!!!! Congratulations!"

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC