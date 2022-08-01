“This is what revolution looks like”: ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Andor’ drops full trailer

On Monday, Lucasfilm dropped a full-length trailer to its next Star Wars series on Disney+, Andor.

In the prequel series, Diego Luna reprises his Rogue One role as titular Rebel spy Cassian Andor, and the trailer shows that the series will delve into the past he hinted at in that film: That his career working against the Galactic Empire began when he was just a child.

"To steal from the Empire, you just walk in like you belong. They're so proud of themselves...They can't imagine that someone like me could get inside their house," he says as he's shown infiltrating Imperial bases both as a kid and as an adult.

After some fans griped that the previous Star Wars series Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi centered too much on the desert planet Tatooine, the trailer hints Andor will be a galaxy-spanning adventure, from the-Galactic Republic's Capital planet Coruscant, to dogfights in space, and skirmishes with Stormtroopers in on the streets of various worlds.

"This is what revolution looks like," Adria Arjona's mysterious -- and as of now unnamed -- character urges Andor.

"Witness the beginning of Rebellion," a title card teases.

Andor -- also starring Forest Whitaker, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly and Alan Tudyk, kicks off with a three-episode premiere on September 21.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

