In Brief: ‘M*A*S*H’ producer dead; ‘Everything’ crosses $100 million, and more

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2022 at 8:05 am

Burt Metcalfe, the TV producer best known for working on all 11 seasons of the legendary CBS comedy-drama M*A*S*H, died July 27 in Los Angeles, Alan Alda, who played Col. Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce revealed the news Sunday, tweeting, "If you enjoyed MASH it was in large part because of Burt...We were very close. We wrote together, directed together and inspired each other. He was such a good person." Metcalfe started out as an associate producer and rose to showrunner for the show’s final six seasons. He also directed 31 episodes of M*A*S*H, and executive-produced the CBS series Lou Grant. Metcalfe began his career as an actor during the 1950s and 60s, appearing on such series as Have Gun, Will Travel, Death Valley Days, The Twilight Zone, Perry Mason and The Fugitive...

Rick Gonzalez, best known for his roles on Arrow and Coach Carter, and Pam & Tommy actor Brent Antonello have joined the cast of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime for season three, according to Deadline. They'll play NYPD detectives assigned to the Organized Crime unit. Law & Order: Organized Crime follows Christopher Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler, who attempts to rebuild his career following a devastating loss, this time as part of a new elite task force tasked with taking down the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates...

A24’s dark multiverse comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once has reached a major box office milestone, crossing $100 million in global ticket sales -- the studio's first movie to hit that box office benchmark. Everything Everywhere All at Once has earned $68.9 million in the United States and another $31.1 million internationally, putting its global tally at $100 million...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back