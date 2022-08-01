Upshur County Sheriff investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Laporte man

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2022 at 7:57 am

UPSHUR COUNTY — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for a missing 30-year-old man out of Laporte since Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Corey Dean Williams was reportedly last seen in Gilmer at around midnight on Wednesday at a friend’s house. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar, was later found off of Azalea Road near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was last known to be wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff’s office says that he has the letter “C” tattooed on his right hand, between the thumb and index finger, and the letter “W” tattooed on his left hand, again, between the thumb and index finger. Officials have reportedly flown heat sensing drones over the area where the car was located, as well as brought out K9s and private cadaver dogs associated with the Harleton Fire Department. On Sunday, the Sit ‘Em Down Cowboy Church in Big Sandy volunteered a mounted search team, but was not able to find any further evidence. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is considering Williams’ disappearance suspicious. Law enforcement also reportedly found items in Williams’ car that indicate the incident may be related to narcotics use or a related transaction. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541.

