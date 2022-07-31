Duran rallies Rangers past Angels despite immaculate inning

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2022 at 7:51 pm

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run double in the ninth inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Angels 5-2 despite Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers throwing an immaculate inning. Texas took three of four from the Angels and went 5-6 on its season-high, 11-game road trip. Detmers became the first pitcher in seven years with a no-hitter and an immaculate inning in the same season, achieving the latter during the second inning when he struck out Duran, Kole Calhoun and Charlie Culberson on nine pitches. It is the fourth immaculate inning in the majors this year and the 109th in baseball’s recorded history.

