Today is Sunday July 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ayaka Furue wins Women’s Scottish Open for 1st LPGA win

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2022 at 6:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Rookie Ayaka Furue of Japan wins the Women’s Scottish Open with a 10-under 62. She rallied from four shots behind for her first LPGA Tour victory. The 22-year-old Furue won by three shots over Celine Boutier of France. Furue is no stranger to winning. She has seven titles on the Japan LPGA. One of them was an an amateur. She also won three times in four weeks late last season in Japan. Furue is the second LPGA Tour rookie to win this year. Her 62 was the low score of the final round at Dundonald Links and she won $300,000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC