Today is Sunday July 31, 2022
Angels’ Reid Detmers adds immaculate inning to no-hitter

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2022 at 5:58 pm
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels starter Reid Detmers became the first pitcher in seven years with a no-hitter and an immaculate inning in the same season, achieving the latter against the Texas Rangers. The Rangers matched the 1979 San Francisco Giants as the only lineups to have three immaculate innings thrown against them in a season. Houston got Texas for two immaculate innings in the same game June 15. Detmers, who pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10, struck out three Texas hitters on nine pitches in the second inning for the 109th immaculate inning in baseball history.



