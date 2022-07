City of Rusk has boil water notice for some residents

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2022 at 5:54 pm

RUSK – The City of Rusk has issued a boil water notice for residents who live east of the Cherokee Animal Clinic on East Johnson Drive. According to our news partner KETK, the notice is due to a water main break. City officials will let people know when the boil water notice is no larger in effect.

