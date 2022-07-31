Today is Sunday July 31, 2022
Big 12’s new boss Yormark learning NCAA issues in real time

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2022 at 12:57 pm
ARLINGTON (AP) — New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has been learning the NCAA’s issues in real time during a period of sweeping change and uncertainty. This is his first job in college athletics, and Monday is his first day working full-time out of the Big 12 office. Yormark was a CEO at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation CEO and with NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. Now, he’ll have to deal with things like conference realignment and athlete compensation. He says he will visit all 14 campuses, including the four schools that join the Big 12 next summer.



