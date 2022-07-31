East Texans grieve after death of deputy in line of duty

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2022 at 6:17 am

TYLER — After the death of Smith County Sheriff’s deputy Lorenzo Bustos early Friday morning, East Texans and government officials have reached out to express their condolences. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Judge Nathan Moran asked that all flags across Texas be lowered to half-staff immediately. Governor Greg Abbott responded and said, “Flags may remain at half-staff through the memorial service or upon final interment, at your discretion. Flags should return to full-staff the following day,” a letter from Abbott’s office stated. Deputy Bustos died after being struck by drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop with his training officer.

