Jara scores, Paes makes 4 saves; Dallas beats Galaxy 1-0

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2022 at 5:27 am

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Franco Jara scored an all-important goal while Maarten Paes stopped the four shots he faced as Dallas earned a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy. Dallas moved to 9-6-8 with the victory and the Galaxy fell to 9-10-3

