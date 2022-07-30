Former Neches ISD Principal has new court date set

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2022 at 6:25 pm

ANDERSON COUNTY — Anderson County officials set a new court date for Kimberlyn Snider, the former Neches ISD principal accused of tampering with evidence and official oppression. According to our news partner KETK, That new trial date is August 8th. Snider’s first trial, which authorities say she interfered in a child sexual assault investigation at Neches Elementary School, ended in a mistrial in Marsh. Snider has pled not guilty to all charges.

