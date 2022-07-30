Today is Saturday July 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dodgers trade for Chicago Cubs reliever Chris Martin

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2022 at 6:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added to their bullpen by trading for Chicago Cubs right-handed reliever Chris Martin, the teams announced Saturday.

The Cubs are acquiring utility player Zach McKinstry in return.

The Dodgers’ bullpen has been shaky at times and dealing with a number of injuries this season, including losing top setup reliever Daniel Hudson to a season-ending torn left ACL as well as injuries to Blake Treinen and Tommy Kahnle.

Even so, the Dodgers entered Sunday with the sixth-best ERA from their bullpen in the majors at 3.37. And they hold a five-game lead over the New York Mets for the best record in the National League.

Martin, 36, signed a one-year contract with the Cubs in March and had a 1-0 record and 4.31 ERA in 34 appearances this season. He has played in seven major league seasons with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Cubs. He also played two seasons in Japan in 2016 and 2017.

McKinstry, 27, hit .091 with one home run and two RBIs in 10 games for the Dodgers this season.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC