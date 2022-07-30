Today is Saturday July 30, 2022
Aaron Judge 2nd fastest to 200 HRs, Yankees beat Royals 8-2

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2022 at 5:18 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2. DJ LeMahieu homered and had an RBI single, and Matt Carpenter homered for the 15th time in 40 games for New York, which won its third straight after dropping a pair of games to the New York Mets. The American League-leading Yankees have won seven straight against the Royals and 10 of the last 11. Whit Merrifield had a third-inning double for his 1,000th career hit and Salvador Perez had a sacrifice fly for the Royals, who have lost five straight.



