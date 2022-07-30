Today is Saturday July 30, 2022
Deshaun Watson gets muted reaction at Browns’ open practice

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2022 at 5:14 pm
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson sprinted onto the field to a light round of cheers Saturday at the Cleveland Browns’ first open practice of training camp. The noticeably muted reaction reflected the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s controversial new quarterback. Watson was the focal point as the Browns worked out in front of a near-capacity crowd at their suburban headquarters. He briefly waved while running to the middle of the practice fields, but did not speak with the media. The 26-year-old quarterback is awaiting a decision from retired judge Sue L. Robinson. She’s determining if Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists. A lengthy suspension is possible.



