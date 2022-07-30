Today is Saturday July 30, 2022
Abbott spent hours at fundraiser after Uvalde shooting

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2022 at 5:27 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that he stopped at a campaign fundraiser following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and “let people know” he couldn’t stay, but a newspaper reports that he was there for nearly three hours. The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that campaign finance reports and flight-tracking records show that Abbott arrived in Huntsville at 4:52 p.m. on May 24 — which was hours after the shooting at Robb Elementary School — and was then was driven about 2 miles to a local supporter’s house. He didn’t leave the city till 7:47 p.m. A spokeswoman for Abbott’s campaign says that the governor has been forthright about his movements that day.



