Today is Saturday July 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Anaheim Ducks sign D John Klingberg for 1 year, $7 million

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2022 at 5:17 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have signed John Klingberg to a one-year, $7 million contract. Anaheim landed the top defenseman on the NHL free agent market by attracting the offensive-minded Swede. Klingberg is leaving Dallas, where he had spent his entire NHL career while racking up 71 goals and 303 assists in eight seasons with the Stars. He had six goals and 41 assists last season. Klingberg’s offensive skills and shot-blocking capability give an immediate boost to the Ducks, who can also use his right-handed shot and puck movement on the power play.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC