Anaheim Ducks sign D John Klingberg for 1 year, $7 million

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2022 at 5:17 am

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have signed John Klingberg to a one-year, $7 million contract. Anaheim landed the top defenseman on the NHL free agent market by attracting the offensive-minded Swede. Klingberg is leaving Dallas, where he had spent his entire NHL career while racking up 71 goals and 303 assists in eight seasons with the Stars. He had six goals and 41 assists last season. Klingberg’s offensive skills and shot-blocking capability give an immediate boost to the Ducks, who can also use his right-handed shot and puck movement on the power play.

Go Back