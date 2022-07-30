Metchie addresses Texans in wake of leukemia diagnosis

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2022 at 5:15 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans rookie receiver John Metchie III, who announced July 24th that he’d likely miss the season after being diagnosed with leukemia, addressed the team in a video before it started preparations for the season. Coach Lovie Smith says he normally opens camp with a speech to the team. But this year he thought it was more important for the guys to hear from Metchie first. Smith didn’t provide specifics about what the second-round pick from Alabama shared with the team but said that teammates and coaches alike were moved by his words.

Go Back