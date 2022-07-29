Jaguars sign K Elliott Fry, cut Andrew Mevis

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2022 at 6:51 pm

By MICHAEL DIROCCO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars signed veteran kicker Elliott Fry on Friday and cut rookie Andrew Mevis, who wildly missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups — including one that hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo.

Fry has spent time with Chicago, Baltimore, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Kansas City, Green Bay and Cincinnati but has only appeared in three games. He made 3 of 4 field goal attempts and 5 of 6 PATs. Fry also went 14-for-14 on field goal attempts with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 before the league ceased operations after eight games.

The Jaguars signed Mevis as an undrafted free agent after the NFL draft to compete with Ryan Santoso. He struggled through the first four days of training camp, and he pulled two short field goal attempts wide left and pushed one wide right during warm-ups on Thursday morning.

One of the kicks hit Campo, who works for a local sports talk radio station, in the shoulder while he was talking to a team official.

