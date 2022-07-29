States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2022 at 5:09 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes. However, critics of these lottery-funded programs note that lower-income players foot the bill for benefits they won’t proportionately reap. And the Mega Millions’ drawing comes as Americans are experiencing a decades-high inflation, leaving many with fewer dollars to throw on entertainment. Some states are already experiencing dips in sales with their lotteries.

Go Back