Today is Friday July 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2022 at 5:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes. However, critics of these lottery-funded programs note that lower-income players foot the bill for benefits they won’t proportionately reap. And the Mega Millions’ drawing comes as Americans are experiencing a decades-high inflation, leaving many with fewer dollars to throw on entertainment. Some states are already experiencing dips in sales with their lotteries.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC