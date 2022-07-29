Today is Friday July 29, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2022 at 1:29 pm
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Keep Breathing: A woman must survive alone in the Canadian wilderness after her private plane crashes in this new adventure series.

Uncoupled: Neil Patrick Harris stars as a newly single gay man searching for his soulmate in this romantic comedy series.

Purple Hearts: A singer and a Marine decide to get married purely for the benefits, only to find themselves falling for each other when tragedy strikes in this new movie.

Hulu
Not Okay: Danni fakes a trip to Paris for the Instagram clout, only to find her lie spiraling out of control when disaster strikes.

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Watch the Wildcats take summer camp by storm in the season-three premiere.

HBO Max
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: A group of teen girls are tormented by an anonymous assailant in this brand-new series.

Happy streaming!

