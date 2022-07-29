Today is Friday July 29, 2022
Flooding hits Las Vegas after overnight downpours

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2022 at 9:18 am
LPETTET/Getty Images

(LAS VEGAS) -- Flash flood warnings are in effect Friday in Las Vegas after strong winds, lightning and heavy downpours struck overnight, flooding roads across Sin City.

Some people were seen getting rescued from their cars.

This flooding comes during the heart of monsoon season. Sometimes desert areas in the Southwest can see all of their annual rain in just a few days.

But Las Vegas has been even drier than usual, leaving the parched soil to act like concrete during a night of heavy rainfall.

