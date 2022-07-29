Highway 155 reopens after major crash involving deputy

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2022 at 8:41 am

TYLER — A Smith County Deputy was involved in a major wreck on Hwy 155 at County Road 1237 just after midnight Friday. Officials say a car crashed into the deputy’s vehicle during a traffic stop with another vehicle. One person was reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI. Three people, including two deputies, were taken to a Tyler hospital. Hwy 155 has since reopened. Additional details were not available.

Go Back