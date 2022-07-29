Today is Friday July 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Highway 155 reopens after major crash involving deputy

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2022 at 8:41 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Highway 155 reopens after major crash involving deputyTYLER — A Smith County Deputy was involved in a major wreck on Hwy 155 at County Road 1237 just after midnight Friday. Officials say a car crashed into the deputy’s vehicle during a traffic stop with another vehicle. One person was reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI. Three people, including two deputies, were taken to a Tyler hospital. Hwy 155 has since reopened. Additional details were not available.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC