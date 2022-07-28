Today is Thursday July 28, 2022
LIST: Several East Texas cities have issued water conservation notices

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2022 at 2:56 pm
LIST: Several East Texas cities have issued water conservation noticesTYLER – Several East Texas cities have issued water conservation notices due to the extreme heat and drought-like conditions. Bullard, Canton, Edgewood, Tyler, Van, White Oak, Whitehouse and Wills Point. Tyler Water Utilities is asking customers to voluntarily conserve water usage and limit irrigation of landscaped areas. The water comes from Lake Tyler and Lake Palestine, and officials said current lake levels are not causing concerns about the water supply at this time. However, more severe and prolonged drought conditions could strain lake levels, which staff is monitoring closely. TWU is asking customers to voluntarily limit irrigation to Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number. Water customers with a street address ending in an odd number are asked to water on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays. Watering should be done between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The restrictions are not mandatory at this time. The city of Edgewood is in stage 2 mandatory drought restrictions. Officials did not say how long the restrictions will last. Stage 2 means there are moderate water shortage conditions. City officials also said they are no longer going to irrigate public areas.



