Universal reveals explosive teaser to Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

July 28, 2022
Universal Pictures

In an ongoing live loop of the teaser, Universal Pictures revealed on Thursday the first footage of Christopher Nolan's star-studded historical drama Oppenheimer.

Frequent Nolan player Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

As an atomic fire swirls through the frame, a voice-over says, "The force from which the sun gets its power has been loosed."

A countdown timer spins at the bottom of the frame, and we see Oppenheimer staring out a window, crisply putting on his hat.

"He gave them the power to destroy themselves," another man warns in the voice-over. "It made him the most powerful man who ever lived."

As the timer runs down to zero, a title card reads: "The world forever changes," and we see Murphy in full for the first time, ignoring press photographers tailing him down a hallway.

"The man who moved the earth," the voice-over concludes.

Oppenheimer, which also stars Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Matthew Modine, Jack Quaid, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Emily Blunt, was based on the Pulitzer-winning 2005 book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The film debuts in theaters September 21, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



