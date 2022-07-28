East Texas students could lose their free lunch this school year

July 28, 2022

EAST TEXAS — The USDA Waiver that gave all children access to free lunch during the pandemic has expired, according to our news partner KETK. The school districts affected will have the application for free and reduced lunch available for those students who will still need free lunch. In addition to the money provided for programs, a relief package will be given because of inflation. “The government gave us some extra cents, a high amount which brings us close to the amount we were getting in the summer with the feeding program so it’s going to be helpful definitely,” said Tyler ISD food director Victor Olivares. Other school districts who qualify for Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) will continue to receive free lunch for all of their students. CEP eligibility requires the campus to have a minimum percentage of 42% households with income on government assistance. Longview ISD is a CEP campus and will continue to renew to provide food for their students. “Best for our students and parents and everyone concerned that we will continue to feed all the students free,” said Longview ISD’s Nutrition Director.

