Rescued manatee flown from Texas to Florida on cargo plane

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2022 at 1:56 pm

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (AP) — An ailing manatee that was found and rehabilitated in Texas late last year is now in Florida after being flown from Texas on a cargo plane. The manatee was released into a bay near a wildlife refuge along the Gulf Coast this week. The manatee named TexasTeeMiguel was released Wednesday into Kings Bay in Crystal River, Florida. Late last week, TexasTeeMiguel flew on a DHL Express cargo plane in a custom, state-of-the-art container built specifically for manatees. In the container, the manatee rested on a foam bed and was covered in wool and space blankets to maintain a healthy body temperature. TexasTeeMiguel was misted with water under its blankets throughout the trip.

