Southwest posts record revenue but warns of rising costs

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2022 at 1:56 pm

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is reporting higher profit and record revenue, but its shares are down because of concern over rising costs. Southwest said Thursday that second-quarter profit more than doubled to $760 million. Revenue jumped by about two-thirds, as passengers packed planes to take summer vacations. Southwest says strong demand for tickets is continuing, but so are inflationary trends. The airline warns that rising costs and lower productivity are likely to continue in the second half of the year.

