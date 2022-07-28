Today is Thursday July 28, 2022
“Weird” Al Yankovic movie gets release date

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2022 at 10:26 am
Roku

Weird, the sort-of biopic about Grammy-winning parodist "Weird" Al Yankovic, will debut on Roku November 4. Al, himself, tweeted the news with a "Mark your calendars..." caption and a photo of the movie poster.

Daniel Radcliffe is shown from the back, dressed in full Al costume, an accordion slung under his right arm as he looks down a California street, the Hollywood sign in the distance.

The back of his red denim jacket is emblazoned with the legend, "Daniel Radcliffe is WEIRD, the Al Yankovic Story"; "Weird" is written in all caps and adorned with rhinestones.

As previously reported, the film also stars Emmy-nominated Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, who Al parodied with his hit "Like A Surgeon."

The streaming service teases that the movie explores "every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

