Today is Thursday July 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Three who died in New Mexico floodwaters were from West Texas

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2022 at 8:01 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bodies of three people who died in fast-moving floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon in northern New Mexico. San Miguel County sheriff’s officials say the victims were members of a West Texas family and were swept away last week during monsoon rains in mountainous terrain scorched by a 533-square mile wildfire. They say the three from Hale County were identified as 62-year-old Jimmy Chris Cummings, his 62-year-old wife Linda Jane Cummings and her 84-year-old mother Betty Greenhaw. Authorities say the women’s bodies were discovered in Tecolote Creek floodwaters last Thursday afternoon near their truck, which also had been swept from the cabin that the family owned. They say the body of Jimmy Cummings was found Tuesday within debris in the creek.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC