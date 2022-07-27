Former Kilgore educator accused in child sex case

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 4:08 pm

KILGORE – A former Kilgore ISD educator was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a minor and having an improper relationship with a student, according to the Seymour Police Department. According to our news partner KETK, Phillip Nix was detained in Seymour, in West Texas, on Monday. He worked as head choir director for Kilgore High School from fall 2019 through the end of the school year in 2021, when he resigned from his position, according to Kilgore ISD. Nix was wanted on two warrants from Gregg County and bonded out from jail this week.

Go Back