Today is Wednesday July 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former Kilgore educator accused in child sex case

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 4:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Former Kilgore educator accused in child sex caseKILGORE – A former Kilgore ISD educator was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a minor and having an improper relationship with a student, according to the Seymour Police Department. According to our news partner KETK, Phillip Nix was detained in Seymour, in West Texas, on Monday. He worked as head choir director for Kilgore High School from fall 2019 through the end of the school year in 2021, when he resigned from his position, according to Kilgore ISD. Nix was wanted on two warrants from Gregg County and bonded out from jail this week.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC