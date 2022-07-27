‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow dead at 77

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 3:27 pm

Dow in 2009 - Jesse Grant/WireImage

According to a statement on his Facebook page, his reps noted, "We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony's son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey."

The statement continued, "We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man. He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many. One fan said it best -- 'It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony.'"

The statement continued, "Christopher has stated: 'Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero.'"

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back