Kilgore College, UT Tyler sign agreement

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 3:25 pm

KILGORE — Kilgore College and The University of Texas at Tyler sign an agreement for the Longview University Center to provide the greater Longview community with what officials term a public four-year university student experience. Officials say the move continue the schools’ long history of partnership and cooperation. According to a news release, the partnership will guarantee seamless pathways to include dual credit and associate degree programs offered by KC to baccalaureate (and post- baccalaureate) degree programs offered by UT Tyler — with students having access to services from both educational institutions through a special dual admission.

