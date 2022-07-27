Today is Wednesday July 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kilgore College, UT Tyler sign agreement

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 3:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Kilgore College, UT Tyler sign agreementKILGORE — Kilgore College and The University of Texas at Tyler sign an agreement for the Longview University Center to provide the greater Longview community with what officials term a public four-year university student experience. Officials say the move continue the schools’ long history of partnership and cooperation. According to a news release, the partnership will guarantee seamless pathways to include dual credit and associate degree programs offered by KC to baccalaureate (and post- baccalaureate) degree programs offered by UT Tyler — with students having access to services from both educational institutions through a special dual admission.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC