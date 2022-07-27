Commissioners Court to hold special meeting for courthouse workshop

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 1:22 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court will hold a special called meeting Monday, August 1, to discuss the courthouse bond proposal for the November 8 election. “The Commissioners Court intends to review all of the Courthouse planning that has been discussed for the last 23 years,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said in a news release. “We will have one final discussion on how best to move forward.” The deadline to call a bond election for a new Courthouse and associated Parking Garage is August 22. “I anticipate we will take a formal vote to call a Courthouse Bond on either August 9 or August 16,” Judge Moran said in the release. “This has been a 23-year discussion in the community and over the past two years, we have held several meetings with individual stakeholders, community organizations and civic groups to move forward with the planning of a new Courthouse.”

Judge Moran and other elected officials are continuing to hold community meetings this summer to get the word out about the bond election. The special-called Smith County Commissioners Court meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. August 1, at the Annex Building, on E. Ferguson St. To view the agenda, visit this link. The meeting will also be broadcast live here and here. The Commissioners Court will also hold its regular weekly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

