Former Nacogdoches residents accused of being Russian spies

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 12:23 pm
Former Nacogdoches residents accused of being Russian spiesHONOLULU, Hawaii – Two former Nacogdoches residents are accused of actually being Russian spies by the State Department Bureau of Diplomatic Security Service and have been charged with identity theft and conspiracy. According to our news partner KETK, federal prosecutors accuse Gwynn Darle Morrison and Walter Glenn Primrose of stealing the identities of two dead infants and say they were able to use the fake identities for decades. Authorities say Primrose even served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1994 to 2016 using the assumed identity of Bobby Edward Fort. Primrose retired from the Coast Guard in 2016 and began working for the Department of Defense as a contractor that same year, “where he continues to work currently,” according to court documents.

School records obtained by the government show Primrose and Morrison attended Stephen F. Austin State University from 1976 to 1979 and were married in August 1980. The two lived in Nacogdoches during that time. They were arrested last week.



