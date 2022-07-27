Food bank breaks ground on two new facilities

July 27, 2022

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank held a groundbreaking Wednesday on a new Tyler Resource Center and Fresh Produce Processing Center. According to a news release, it’s part of the overall strategic plan aimed at expanding programs, distributing more food, and serving more people. Officials say the resource center will include a “Healthy Food Pantry” to provide nutritious food through a client-choice distribution model. It will also help clients apply for social service benefits — and it will be located in a census tract where 34% of the population lives below the poverty line. The processing center will allow the ETFB to collect, store, repackage and distribute, fresh fruits and vegetables more efficiently, according to the release. Both facilities are due to be completed by the end of next summer.

