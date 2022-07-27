Today is Wednesday July 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Food bank breaks ground on two new facilities

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 11:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Food bank breaks ground on two new facilitiesTYLER — The East Texas Food Bank held a groundbreaking Wednesday on a new Tyler Resource Center and Fresh Produce Processing Center. According to a news release, it’s part of the overall strategic plan aimed at expanding programs, distributing more food, and serving more people. Officials say the resource center will include a “Healthy Food Pantry” to provide nutritious food through a client-choice distribution model. It will also help clients apply for social service benefits — and it will be located in a census tract where 34% of the population lives below the poverty line. The processing center will allow the ETFB to collect, store, repackage and distribute, fresh fruits and vegetables more efficiently, according to the release. Both facilities are due to be completed by the end of next summer.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC